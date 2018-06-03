Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Coastal fog and ow cloud spreading westwards through the night

Tonight:

Further showers in places through the evening tending to fade. Coastal fog and low cloud in eastern parts spreading westwards to many central parts.

Monday

A murky start for many. Staying rather cloudy and cool in eastern parts. Sunny spells developing in the west, triggering a few thundery showers. Risk of thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: