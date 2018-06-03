Conservative Baroness Warsi criticises own party for being unwilling to tackle Islamophobia

One of the Conservative party's most high-profile Muslim politicians has criticised her party for being unwilling to tackle Islamophobia in its ranks.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi told ITV News she was disappointed that having criticised Labour over its attitude to anti-Semitism, the Tories were unwilling to "deal with bigotry when it finds itself in our own backyard".

It comes after Sajid Javid, the home secretary, scorned calls by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) for an investigation into alleged racism by Tory candidates and members.

Baroness Warsi, a former party chairwoman, told ITV News: "What for me is deeply disappointing is that I raised this issue with my party long before the ugly head of anti-Semitism raised itself within the Labour party.

"And what I find is that we were quite right to challenge the Labour party on its issue of anti-Semitism, but it now disappoints me and concerns me why we're not prepared to deal with bigotry when it finds itself in our own backyard."