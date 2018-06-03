Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd shares daughter's adorable reaction to his British Soap Awards win

Jack P. Shepherd won the best actor prize at the British Soap Awards. Credit: PA

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd has posted his daughter's jubilant reaction after he won the best actor prize at the British Soap Awards on Saturday. Shepherd, 30, shared a video of his daughter Nyla Rae watching the awards ceremony on television with her fingers crossed for good luck before the winner's name was read out. When Shepherd's name was announced, the nine-year-old screamed with delight and leapt to her feet before jumping up and down.

Running around the room, Nyla Rae appeared to scream "I love you!" as her father appeared on-screen walking up to the podium to collect his award. Next to the video, Shepherd wrote in a caption on Instagram: "My daughters reaction. I love you Nyla." Shepherd, whose character David Platt has been at the centre of a male rape storyline, was one of the ITV soap's winners at the awards show at the Hackney Empire in London.