Rudy Giuliani: Donald Trump 'has power to pardon himself in Russia probe but won't'

Donald Trump likely has the power to pardon himself in the probe into collusion with Russia, but does not intend to do so, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said.

But the president will contest any effort to force him to testify before a grand jury as part of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, Mr Giuliani said.

Mr Mueller is investigating Russia's role in the 2016 election.

Mr Giuliani's comments come after the New York Times published a letter to Mr Muller, sent back in January by Mr Trump's legal team.

In a series of interviews, Mr Giuliani, who was not on the legal team when the letter was written, emphasised one of the main arguments in the newly unveiled letter – that a president cannot be given a grand jury subpoena as part of the investigation into foreign meddling in the 2016 election.

But he distanced himself from the letter's more controversial claim that the president could not have committed obstruction of justice because he has authority to “if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon”.

"Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment," Mr Giuliani told NBC’s Meet the Press.

"And he has no need to do it, he’s done nothing wrong."