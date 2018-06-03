Sajid Javid says Home Office’s ‘hostile environment’ towards immigrants to be reviewed after Windrush

The Home Office’s “hostile environment” policy towards immigrants will be reviewed in the wake of the Windrush scandal, Sajid Javid said.

The new Home Secretary said that he regarded the phrase as a “negative term, a non-British term” and said there were lessons to be learned from the controversy, in which Britons were wrongly expatriated to Caribbean nations.

Mr Javid, who replaced Amber Rudd after she resigned at the end of April, said he wanted to replace the hostile environment with a “compliant environment” that distinguishes between illegal and legal immigrants.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “I’m going to look at how it’s been implemented.

“I want to review aspects of the policy. I’ve already made some changes.”

One of the changes is suspending the ban on illegal immigrants opening bank accounts, he said, saying the Home Office was not sure its data was accurate enough.