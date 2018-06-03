Sunny spells and scattered showers. Risk of thunderstorms for northern Scotland

Today:

Southern areas of the UK will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Cloudier further north with rain tending to die away in many places. Risk of thunderstorms for northern Scotland.

Tonight:

There will be some late spells of sunshine this evening with any daytime showers dying out. It will become dry overnight with clear spells for a time. Mist and low cloud will become extensive.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: