Tributes paid to teenager who died after car hit pedestrians

The family of a teenager who died after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a car meet have paid tribute to her.

Sophie Smith, 19, died on Friday in hospital, the day after the incident on Europa Way, Trafford Park, Greater Manchester.

She was one of seven people, along with her boyfriend, taken to hospital after being injured on Thursday evening.

Her family said in a statement: “Sophie was an amazing daughter, sister and girlfriend and our hearts are broken.

“We will always love her and never forget the time we spent together. Sophie was our little angel and loved by everyone who knew her.