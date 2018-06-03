G7 'more a G6 plus one' after Donald Trump introduces steel and aluminium tariffs

The United States has been singled out by some of its closest allies over the imposition of tariffs that they warn will undermine open trade and weaken confidence in the global economy.

Following a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Canada, France’s Bruno Le Maire said the summit had been "more a G6 plus one than a G7".

The dispute is over President Donald Trump’s new levies on steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, prompting threats of retaliatory action.

Meanwhile, Beijing has warned Washington that any deals they produce “will not take effect” if President Trump’s threatened tariff hike on Chinese goods goes ahead.

The US has renewed a threat to hike tariffs on $50 billion (£37 billion) of Chinese high-tech goods in response to American complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.