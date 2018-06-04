At least six killed by erupting volcano in Guatemala

At least six people have died after one of Central America’s most active volcanoes erupted, sending out fiery explosions of molten rock.

An undetermined number of people were missing following the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which is 27 miles from Guatemala City, national disaster coordinator Sergio Cabanas said.

Mr Cabanas said four people, including a disaster agency official, died when lava set a house on fire in El Rodeo village and two children were burned to death while standing on a bridge watching the volcano’s second eruption this year.