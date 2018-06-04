‘Big interest’ in arrival of F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets to UK

An RAF base is anticipating “a big interest” when Britain’s cutting-edge F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets touch down on UK soil. The UK’s supersonic aircraft could arrive at RAF Marham, Norfolk, any time from Tuesday, it is understood, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed and will depend on a number of factors including the weather. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson announced last month that the warplanes, manufactured in America, would arrive in the UK in June.

RAF Marham is home to almost 10,000 people, including contractors and families of service personnel, and it is thought that many will watch the jets arrive from a special viewing area on the base or from their gardens. Many locals and plane enthusiasts are also expected to turn out to see the aircraft touch down. Three parking areas that will double as viewing spots have been arranged near to the airfield with the permission of local farmers, who will be collecting donations at their respective sites for charities of their choice.

Norfolk Police said no road closures are currently planned. While the base could not put a figure on how many people might attend, a spokesman said: “We’re anticipating there will be a big interest.” The arrival of the F-35s comes ahead of the decommissioning of RAF Marham’s Tornado GR4 fleet by April 2019.

Resurfacing work on the base’s secondary runway has finished in time for their arrival, and people living in the town said they were looking forward to seeing the F-35s. Sarah Sheardown, 29, of Marham, speaking outside a Spar shop near the base entrance, said: “If I could see them arrive I would – I know it’s all a bit top secret. “It’s important for Marham, especially with the Tornados going, now we’ve still got a good plane in our use. “The Tornados have been around for a long time, they’ve a long history and it will be the end of an era.”

