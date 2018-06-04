Briton in Guatemala ‘fortunate’ to avoid erupting volcano

A Briton who climbed the neighbouring peak to a volcano in Guatemala a day before a deadly eruption has told how he feels “fortunate” to have escaped harm. Hundreds of people were injured when the Volcan de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) exploded shortly before noon on Sunday, spewing ash and molten rock over nearby villages. Around 27 miles away in Guatemala City, the capital’s international airport was forced to close, with images showing planes dusted with volcanic material.

The Foreign Office has told Britons visiting and living near the capital, the city of Antigua and areas near the volcano to keep up to date with local officials’ advice. Richard Fitz-Hugh, a backpacker from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, spoke to the Press Association from ash-covered Antigua, around 11 miles from the erupting volcano. The 24-year-old trekked to the base camp of Acatenango, which lies around two miles from the deadly Volcan de Fuego, on Saturday.

