Children to meet leading authors at book jamboree

Primary school pupils will meet leading children’s authors and illustrators including Jacqueline Wilson and Cressida Cowell at a jamboree this month. Around 2,000 P4-P7 pupils from 22 local authorities will attend the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour Jamboree in Glasgow on June 6. Chris Riddell, former Children’s Laureate, The Etherington Brothers, creators of comic Money Nuts, and Pamela Butchart, author of The Spy Who Loves School Dinners, are also taking part. All of the authors and illustrators have taken part in the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour in the past and will be reunited for the 20th anniversary celebration event at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Children’s Book Tour Jamboree Credit: Chris Riddell

Jacqueline Wilson, creator of Tracy Beaker, said: “I am delighted to be taking part in the Scottish Friendly Jamboree and am very much looking forward to the trip to Glasgow with my fellow authors. “I think it’s a wonderful idea that children from all over Scotland are given the opportunity to come and hear authors enthuse about books and the importance of reading for pleasure.” Schools across the UK can tune in and watch the event live via Scottish Book Trust’s YouTube channel. Illustrator Chris Riddell said: “It is such a pleasure to come to Glasgow and to meet and talk to so many avid readers. “I have sharpened my pencils ready to do lots of live drawing and am really looking forward to spending time with the brilliant folks at Scottish Book Trust.”

