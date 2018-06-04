Cloudy in east, sunshine and heavy showers in west.

A cloudy and misty start for central and eastern parts, and staying cool and cloudy in the east. Elsewhere the sun will break through, with the best sunshine always in the west where it may trigger isolated afternoon thundery showers.

Showers die away through the evening with misty low cloud returning inland from the North Sea. The west keeps some clear spells, and the northeast may turn clearer and chilly.

Cloudy and misty to start in the south tomorrow, but it will brighten up with most of Britain seeing sunny spells during the afternoon. Possibly afternoon thundery showers for Northern Ireland.

Largely fine Wednesday, but cloudy in some eastern parts. Possibly more humid in the south Thursday and Friday, with some heavy, thundery showers here, and perhaps isolated afternoon showers elsewhere.