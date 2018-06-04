Corbyn urges inquiry into allegations of Tory Islamophobia

Jeremy Corbyn has called for an inquiry into allegations of Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.

The Tories have been under pressure since the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) called for an investigation, highlighting a range of claims including candidates and other representatives allegedly having far-right connections or sending offensive tweets.

The Labour leader backed calls for an investigation on Monday night after Home Secretary Sajid Javid rejected the proposition of an inquiry, which gained support from Conservative Peer Baroness Warsi.

“I think if there are allegations made then an inquiry should be held and it should be addressed and it should be dealt with,” Mr Corbyn told the Press Association at a west London mosque.

“Islamophobia, as with anti-Semitism, as with any other form of racism, has no place whatsoever in our society or in any of our political parties. Nobody should be condoning it, nobody should be hiding it, everybody should be exposing it.”