Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon admits public order offence

The captain of Crystal Palace football club told a bouncer to take his belt and buy a house after using it to lash out at a group outside a nightclub, a court has heard.

Jason Puncheon, 31, appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Monday for what was due to be the start of his trial, but changed his plea.

The footballer, of The Warren in Kingswood, Surrey, wore a black suit and black shirt as he stood in the dock to enter his guilty plea.

He admitted a section 4 public order offence of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Puncheon lashing out among a large group of people in Church Street in Surrey.

He had been with his wife and friends at Mishiko nightclub earlier, the court heard.