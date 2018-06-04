Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon’s self-defence claim rejected by judge

A judge has rejected a claim from the Crystal Palace football captain that he acted in self-defence when he lashed out at a group with his belt outside a nightclub.

Jason Puncheon was seen to twice strike out with his belt in an early-morning melee, before telling a bouncer who tried to return it to him that he should keep it and buy a house with it, a court heard.

The 31-year-old was “irate” after the December 17 incident and challenged police to arrest him, Staines Magistrates’ Court heard.

He had been out for dinner with his wife and another couple before all four went to Mishiko nightclub in Reigate.

The evening had been pleasant up until the point another man interrupted himself and his wife dancing, Puncheon told the court.

He said the man, unknown to him, had put his arm around him and when asked not to do so began insulting him.

Speaking from the witness stand Puncheon said the male told him: “You’re f****** shit. That’s why Roy (Hodgson) doesn’t play you.”