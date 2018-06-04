CYBG shares rise as bank sweetens offer for Virgin Money

CYBG shares jumped on Monday after the bank sweetened its offer for Virgin Money.

A joint announcement by the two firms confirmed they were in talks over the proposed all-share deal, which would give 1.2125 new CYBG shares for each Virgin Money share.

While it marks an improvement on the previous share exchange ratio of 1.1297, the recent decline in CYBG’s share price means that it effectively values each stock at 354p versus the stronger value of 359p in early May.

The potential deal still values Virgin Money at around £1.6 billion.

CYBG – owner of the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands – added that the revised proposal means Virgin Money shareholders would hold around 38% of the combined group, compared to 36.5% in the previous offer.

The news sent CYBG shares up as much as 3% in morning trading, making it one of the best performers on the FTSE 250.

Virgin Money shares rose as much as 0.3%.

The boards of both CYBG and Virgin Money said they believe the proposed deal would create the UK’s “first true national banking competitor”, offering a sound alternative to both SME and personal banking customers.