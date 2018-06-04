DUP’s Arlene Foster denies threatening PM over Brexit after ‘red line’ comments

Arlene Foster has denied threatening the Prime Minister over Brexit, insisting she does not think Theresa May would even consider a deal that would treat Northern Ireland differently.

Weekend comments by the DUP leader about the party’s “red line” on customs arrangements post-Brexit were interpreted by some as a veiled threat to pull the plug on her party’s confidence and supply deal with the Tories.

Mrs Foster said she was simply reiterating the DUP’s long-standing position – that Northern Ireland must be treated the same as the rest of the UK in the exit deal.

She had been asked about the issue amid speculation that Brexit Secretary David Davis was considering proposals that would see Northern Ireland covered by a joint regime of UK and EU customs regulations, allowing it to trade freely with both, plus a 10-mile wide “special economic zone” on the border with Ireland.