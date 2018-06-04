England footballer relying on donations and fundraising to get to the world cup
When Michael Ishiguzo's leg was amputated he thought his football career was over. But instead he is training to represent his country at the amputees' World Cup.
He is a striker in Arsenal's amputee team but 20 years ago, when he was 17, his leg was amputated above the knee after a broken shin failed to recover.
Soon after he moved from Nigeria and to Peckham and he's now very proud to call this country his home.
Instead - he is an international footballer heading to the World Cup. But he has to raise £3,000 to cover his costs and feels the Football Association should do more.
The FA say they do fund amputee football but they haven't told us how much they give but add that their focus is on the grassroots.
This means Michael's World Cup ambitions unlike most international footballers - depend on donations, as much as dedication.
