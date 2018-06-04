Advertisement

England footballer relying on donations and fundraising to get to the world cup

Thumb_amy
Main_stream_amy
Amy Lewis ITV London Sports Reporter

When Michael Ishiguzo's leg was amputated he thought his football career was over. But instead he is training to represent his country at the amputees' World Cup.

Michael Ishiguzo

I will complete the cycle of my life. I always wanted to play in the World Cup when I had two legs. But if I couldn't do that - I could do it on one foot which is even sweeter - that would be the best ever.

– Michael Ishiguzo
Michael Ishiguzo

He is a striker in Arsenal's amputee team but 20 years ago, when he was 17, his leg was amputated above the knee after a broken shin failed to recover.

Soon after he moved from Nigeria and to Peckham and he's now very proud to call this country his home.

Representing England in the world cup will mean a lot to me. It will give me an opportunity to say thank you - to give back to England - a country that has given me a second chance in life.

That's given me back my self esteem. Not trying to discredit any country - but if I was back in Nigeria and being the way I am I probably would be one of the street beggars by now.

– Michael Ishiguzo

Instead - he is an international footballer heading to the World Cup. But he has to raise £3,000 to cover his costs and feels the Football Association should do more.

I think it should be supported by the FA. Here we're not being paid but a little bit of support from the FA to help people like us not to have to go through fundraising to get to where we need to get to would have been a lot better.

– Michael Ishiguzo

The FA say they do fund amputee football but they haven't told us how much they give but add that their focus is on the grassroots.

This means Michael's World Cup ambitions unlike most international footballers - depend on donations, as much as dedication.

To visit Michael's JustGiving page, click here.