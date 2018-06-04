Ex-Fianna Fail minister Sean Calleary dies aged 86

Former Fianna Fail minister Sean Calleary has died aged 86.

He was part of the Government for eight years and served in the 1980s and early 1990s as minister of state in the departments of labour and public service, industry and commerce and then foreign affairs.

He was a Mayo TD for 19 years and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he was one of Ireland’s greatest public servants.

Mr Martin said: “During his life Sean made an enormous contribution to his county, his region and his country. He will be greatly missed.”