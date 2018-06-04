- ITV Report
-
Ex-Fianna Fail minister Sean Calleary dies aged 86
Former Fianna Fail minister Sean Calleary has died aged 86.
He was part of the Government for eight years and served in the 1980s and early 1990s as minister of state in the departments of labour and public service, industry and commerce and then foreign affairs.
He was a Mayo TD for 19 years and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he was one of Ireland’s greatest public servants.
Mr Martin said: “During his life Sean made an enormous contribution to his county, his region and his country. He will be greatly missed.”
The civil engineer also played high-level gaelic football, hurling and rugby.
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he was a “fearless defender” of Ballina and Mayo.
“As an engineer, he brought the quality of strategic thinking to his politics, particularly in respect of the development of the West.
“As a young deputy, Sean Calleary often gave me advice on particular political difficulties that arose from time to time.
“As a rugby player, Sean understood what team effort was like and brought that to fruition with his native Ballina. He was also an avid supporter of Mayo senior footballers over the years.
“Ballina has lost one of its finest sons.”
He leaves wife Doris, daughter Siofra and sons John, Conall and Dara.
Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, said he served the people of Ireland well.