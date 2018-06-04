Facebook hits back over data sharing report

Facebook has pushed back against a media report saying that it provided extensive information about its users and their friends to third parties such as phone makers.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Facebook struck data-sharing deals with at least 60 device makers, including Apple and Amazon, raising more concerns about what users give up when they use Facebook.

Facebook said it disagrees with reporting by the paper regarding software it rolled out 10 years ago that helped get it on to devices such as iPhones.

Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships, said in a blog post that Facebook has maintained tight control over the technology, known as application programming interfaces (APIs), and that it is not aware of any abuse by the companies that it teamed with.

The Times report said Facebook allowed the companies access to the data of friends of the user without their explicit consent, a practice that landed the company in the crosshairs of the US Congress during the Cambridge Analytica scandal.