Footballer Ben Chorley fined after taking picture of Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon in court

A footballer has been fined for taking a picture in court as his friend, Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon, was handed a community order for lashing out with his belt at a group outside a nightclub. Ben Chorley was dramatically charged just moments after Puncheon was sentenced on Monday for a public order offence. Bromley FC player Chorley was fined £1,000 for taking a photograph and a short clip during the hearing at Staines Magistrates’ Court. The pair had been on a night out with their wives in December when an early morning fight broke out. Puncheon was seen to twice strike out with his belt in the melee, before telling a bouncer who tried to return it to him that he should keep it and buy a house with it.

The 31-year-old was “irate” after the December 17 incident outside Mishiko nightclub in Surrey and challenged police to arrest him, the court heard. The evening had been pleasant up until the point another man interrupted himself and his wife dancing, Puncheon told the court. He said the man, unknown to him, had put his arm around him and when asked not to do so began insulting him. Speaking from the witness stand, Puncheon, who said he had been drinking that evening, said the man told him: “You’re f shit. That’s why Roy (Hodgson) doesn’t play you.” He added: “He also said to me that that would be a good story for The Sun.” After leaving the nightclub and going to their chauffeur-driven car, Puncheon, who the court heard was wearing a three-quarter length herringbone jacket, said another woman attempted to strike his wife as he ushered her into the vehicle. He stated that his friend, Chorley, who the court heard had given police the name Steven Cotter after the incident, was punched by someone else during the incident in Church Street. Chorley, who plays for National League side Bromley FC, had been sitting at the back of Staines Magistrates’ Court throughout the hearing, but ended up in the dock himself after being accused of contempt of court. Moments after sentencing Puncheon, District Judge Michael Snow ordered Chorley, who had been sitting at the back of the court, to hand over his mobile phone.

Ben Chorley. Credit: PA