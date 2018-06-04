Footballer handed community order after admitting nightclub belt attack

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has been ordered to do more than 200 hours of community service after using his belt to lash out at a group outside a nightclub, and telling a bouncer he could afford to buy a house with the clothing item. Puncheon was seen to twice strike out with his belt in the melee, and challenged police to arrest him, Staines Magistrates’ Court heard. The 31-year-old had been due to stand trial on Monday but changed his plea at the last minute, admitting a public order offence after his behaviour outside Mishiko nightclub in Surrey on December 17. He had been out with his footballer friend Ben Chorley, who plays for National League side Bromley FC, and their wives. Chorley himself ended up in the dock after Puncheon was sentenced, having taken a photograph and short clip during the hearing. The 35-year-old father-of-two was fined £1,000 for a contempt of court offence. Puncheon was handed a community order and told to pay compensation after the December incident.

Earlier the court heard the two couples had enjoyed dinner before moving on to the nightclub. Puncheon said it had been a pleasant evening until another man interrupted him and his wife while they were dancing. He said the man, unknown to him, had put his arm around him and when asked not to do so began insulting him. Speaking from the witness stand, Puncheon, who said he had been drinking that evening, said the man told him: “You’re f****** shit. That’s why Roy (Hodgson) doesn’t play you.” He added: “He also said to me that that would be a good story for The Sun.” After leaving the nightclub and going to their chauffeur-driven car, Puncheon, who the court heard was wearing a three-quarter length herringbone jacket, said another woman attempted to strike his wife as he ushered her into the vehicle. He stated that his friend, Chorley, who the court heard had given police the name Steven Cotter, was punched by someone else during the incident in Church Street. Asked how he felt after he claimed to see someone attempt to strike his wife he said: “Really concerned for my safety to be honest, because of the build-up of everything that had happened. “The moment that somebody leaned over to hit my wife and hit my friend I think it spiralled out of control.” Prosecutor Craig Warsama told the court that after the incident outside the club Puncheon was “irate”.

Jason Puncheon court case Credit: Ben Chorley and Jason Puncheon