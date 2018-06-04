Grenfell Tower cladding ‘created multiple catastrophic fire-spread routes’

Grenfell Tower was wrapped in a cladding system that did not comply with building regulations and was incorrectly installed, creating “multiple catastrophic fire-spread routes”, a report found. Dr Barbara Lane, an expert commissioned by the Grenfell Tower inquiry, delivered an excoriating assessment of the refurbishment which finished a year before the fire. The rainscreen cladding put on the building used material that did not meet fire safety standards, while the system as a whole was not capable of effectively preventing the inferno spreading.

Tower block fire in London Credit: A bedroom in flat 16

In a report published on Monday, Dr Lane wrote: “There were multiple catastrophic fire-spread routes created by the construction form and construction detailing.” Windows in individual flats had no fire barriers encasing them and these openings were surrounded by combustible material, the expert found. Such a shortcoming “increased the likelihood of that fire breaking into the large cavities contained within the cladding system” and provided “no means to control the spread of fire and smoke”. The gap beyond the window, in turn, was supposed to have fire-stops at intervals which would halt the advance of flames – but these were installed incorrectly. There was also no evidence they had ever been tested for performance in the cladding system. Any fire which started near a window therefore had a “disproportionately high probability” of spreading into the rainscreen cladding, Dr Lane concluded. The link between the kitchen window and the rainscreen cladding system on both the column and above the windows was the “primary cause of the early stage of the fire spread”, she said. The cladding itself – Reynobond 55PE – contributed to the “most rapid” of the fire spread, the report said.

