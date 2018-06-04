Grenfell Tower inquiry shown ‘truly shocking’ fire footage

Footage taken by residents and people in the area showed fiery debris falling from the block as one woman could be heard saying: “Oh my god.”

Initially, orange flames could be seen in a fourth floor window, before rapidly spreading across the front of the building.

The Grenfell Tower inquiry has been shown “truly shocking” footage of the fire taking hold of the building.

Another could be heard sobbing as it became apparent the fire was out of control.

After the video was shown, chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said: “It is truly shocking. Every time you see it, it strikes you in a very similar way, very strongly.”

Some of the footage included what appeared to be a resident in the block walking down the stairs and escaping from the burning building in the early stages of the blaze.

In clips estimated to have been filmed between 1.16am and 1.20am, burning debris could be seen falling from the tower, and screaming could be heard.

“I told you, I told you, get out,” one man could be heard shouting in a further clip.

Before the montage was played, counsel to the inquiry, Richard Millett QC, warned those present that some people may find it disturbing and wish to leave.

This came after dozens of attendees left the hearing room on day two of the inquiry, and two collapsed, after becoming distressed when footage of the fire was shown.

The inquiry, taking place in central London, also heard a recording of the 999 call made by the occupant of flat 16 where the fire first started, Behailu Kebede, at 12.54am on the night of the fire.

In it he told the operator: “Quick, quick, quick. It’s burning.”

Mr Millett said there were some “question marks” about whether Mr Kebede’s health will allow him to give oral evidence.

The inquiry will call him to give oral evidence in September if necessary, he said.