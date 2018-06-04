Grenfell Tower inquiry to hear evidence on why deadly fire spread

Fresh details about how the Grenfell Tower fire took hold with such deadly effect will emerge on Monday as the inquiry into the disaster begins hearing evidence.

Expert reports detailing the cause of the inferno and why it spread so quickly are to be published as the inquiry hears an opening statement from its top lawyer.

Five reports will be made available in the morning, also examining the effectiveness of the fire protection measures within the building.

Seventy-one people were killed during the tragedy in Kensington, west London, on June 14 last year.

The fact-finding stage of the inquiry will begin with an all-day address by lead counsel Richard Millett QC, following seven days of emotional family tributes to the dead.

A provisional schedule indicates that a submission from Harley Facades, the firm which installed the cladding on Grenfell Tower, will also be read into record.