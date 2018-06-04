Harry: Fifth Invictus Games to be staged in the Netherlands

The Duke of Sussex has announced the fifth Invictus Games will be staged in the Netherlands in May 2020. Harry said in a statement that the Hague would be the host city for the latest instalment of the Games, a paralympic-style event for wounded and injured military veterans from across the globe and those still serving. The duke will travel with his new wife the Duchess of Sussex to Australia in October for the fourth Invictus Games, which will be staged in Sydney. Harry, who is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which oversees the delivery of the tournament, said: “I am delighted to announce that the Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020.

“The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries.” Harry added: “The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support then soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely.” The duke founded the Invictus Games, staging the first tournament in London in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016, and Toronto last year – and event which was attended by Meghan.

