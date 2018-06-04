Health Department urged to publish terms of inquiry into patient recall

Stormont’s health department has been urged to publish the terms of an inquiry into a major patient recall following concerns about the work of a consultant neurologist.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust initially ordered the recall of 2,500 patients following a probe into Dr Michael Watt amid concerns about potential misdiagnosis.

Sinn Fein said it was becoming “frustrated and concerned” at what it claimed was lack of clarity.

It is understood the independent panel inquiry is finalising its own terms of reference.

Health spokesman Pat Sheehan said: “We are today calling on the Department to publish robust terms of reference without any further delay.

“These terms of reference must clearly demonstrate that they will get to the truth of all matters concerning Dr Watts and the role of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Department of Health in the failures that led to the recall.”

The Department of Health-commissioned investigation into the Belfast Trust’s handling of the controversy will be chaired by Brett Lockhart QC.