Israel to deduct from Palestinian funds for arson damage from Gaza kite attacks

Israel has announced plans to deduct from tax funds it collects for the Palestinians to compensate Israelis living near the Gaza Strip who have fallen victim to a wave of arson attacks. The country has been battling fires caused by kites rigged with incendiary devices or attached to burning rags launched by Palestinians in Gaza that have damaged forests and torched agricultural fields. The fires have disrupted daily life in communities near the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Sunday that he had asked for the deduction.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Credit: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The kites have been flown by Gazans who have staged weekly protests since late March, during which more than 115 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire. On Monday, the Israeli military said it fired at two Palestinians who were attempting to breach the border fence, killing one of them. The military said they had damaged the fence and were carrying an axe. The protests, led by the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules Gaza, are meant to oppose an 11-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the tiny coastal strip which was imposed when Hamas seized Gaza from the Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian Authority condemned the move, saying it would violate past agreements signed with Israel and called it “robbery and cowardly aggression” against the Palestinians.

Palestinian protesters take cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops Credit: Palestinian protesters take cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops