Free cash for everyone? Why Finland's experiment could change the way we work

Juha Järvinen is being given free cash by the government, with no questions asked.

He's one of 2,000 people in Finland getting a Universal Basic Income - a monthly payment issued irrespective of whether the recipient works or not.

For Juha, the €560 a month (£489) means security and an opportunity; he's setting up a business making drums.

The ongoing trial scheme by the Finnish government has gained a lot of attention - and enough negative press to see the administration reject claims the test has failed.

In fact, their funding experiment is being closed watched as it could also prove a useful support to industry when common jobs are retired by advances in technology and robotics.

Paul Brand travelled to Finland to see how the trial could change the way we work and if the maths really does add up.