Jeremy Thorpe scandal: Police find ‘dead’ suspect alive but will not reopen case

Police who believed a suspect in the Jeremy Thorpe scandal was dead have announced they have found him alive, but will not reopen an investigation. Gwent Police said on Monday that they located Andrew Newton, the man allegedly hired to kill the former Liberal leader’s ex-lover Norman Scott, under the name Hann Redwin. A spokesman defended the force’s initial conclusion that Mr Newton was dead, saying officers had “reasonable grounds” to assume he had died. Having questioned Mr Newton, the force said he was unable to provide any new evidence and the case would not be reopened or referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Jeremy Thorpe scandal Credit: Andrew Newton outside Minehead Magistrates’ Court in 1978

“In conducting its investigation, Gwent Police had reasonable grounds to conclude that Andrew Newton/Hann Redwin was deceased,” a force statement said. “However, recent information obtained by the force indicated that this may not be correct. “Having confirmed his status and whereabouts, officers from Gwent Police spoke to Mr Redwin who is unable to provide any additional evidence to that which has already been obtained in the original inquiry.

