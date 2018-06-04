Lucky the sheep rescued after four-day cliff ordeal

A stranded sheep spent at least four days on a jagged cliff face after falling about 250 feet, a boat crew said. The resourceful animal, nicknamed Lucky, was spotted balancing on a ledge on the north Cornwall coast last week – but waters were too choppy to rescue it.

Matt Relton and Pete Harrison, from Newquay, who run wildlife-spotting expeditions along the coastline, said after four days conditions had eased enough for them to get the boat close to the cliff. Mr Relton, of Odyssey Marine Adventures, said after the rescue on Saturday: “He must have fallen into the sea and clambered on to the ledge – goodness knows how he survived. The sea has been really rough.

" srcset= Credit: " srcset=

Lucky the sheep Credit: Lucky the sheep

Lucky the sheep Credit: Lucky the sheep