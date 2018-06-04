Macron chief of staff faces corruption inquiry

French financial prosecutors have opened an investigation after an anti-corruption association filed a complaint against French President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff.

The prosecutors’ office said investigators will look into whether the rules related to conflicts of interest while in a public position have been respected.

The French association Anticor suspects Alexis Kohler, one of Mr Macron’s closest aides, of influence-peddling and conflict of interest in relation to his ties to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).