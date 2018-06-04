Melania Trump hosts event after 24 days out of sight

After more than three weeks out of sight, Melania Trump at last has teed up an appearance at a White House event.

The US first lady served as co-host with the president at a reception on Monday to honour the families of those killed during military service.

But the event was closed to the news media out of respect for the families – meaning the first lady was still only seen in the flesh by those in attendance.

Others will have to wait for photos and video to hit social media.

It is the second year the Trumps have opened the White House to Gold Star families.

The first lady said in a written statement after last June’s event that these families “are a unique and distinct category of individuals who should be cherished”.

Mrs Trump has not been seen in public since the overnight hours of May 10 when she and President Donald Trump travelled to a military base in Maryland to welcome home three Americans who had been released from captivity in North Korea.

Four days later, the White House announced that she had been taken to hospital to treat a benign kidney condition.