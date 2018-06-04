Melania Trump to miss G7 and North Korea summits

US first lady Melania Trump is not joining her husband at the G7 summit in Quebec this week or planning to accompany him to the expected meeting with North Korea’s leader in Singapore the week after, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

Mrs Trump’s decision not to go to Quebec is a departure from last year, when she made an international summit debut at the G7 meeting in Italy and followed up at the forum of G20 industrialised and developing nations in Germany.

Spouses typically get together at events of their own during the meetings of world leaders.

The first lady stayed behind on Friday when President Donald Trump, his daughters, eldest son and son-in-law went to the Camp David retreat for the weekend.