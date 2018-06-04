- ITV Report
Liverpool's Mo Salah named in Egypt's FIFA World Cup squad in Russia
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's 23-man squad for the World Cup finals in Russia.
Salah had been a doubt after injuring his shoulder during the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.
But after undergoing treatment the 25-year-old has been selected for his country's Group A campaign where they will face hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
The news was announced via a post on the Egyptian national team's official Twitter feed.
Salah hobbled out of the Champions League final on May 26 in tears following a tussle with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos which saw the Liverpool player fall and land awkwardly.
But he has been included in the Egypt squad, even though he is currently expected to miss their opening game against Uruguay on June 15.
