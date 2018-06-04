Mother’s risk of heart attack increases with more children, study finds

The more children a woman has, the greater her risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure, research has shown.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge found having five or more children is associated with a 40% increased risk of a serious heart attack in the next 30 years, compared with having just one or two children.

Having five or more children was also associated with a 30% increased risk of heart disease – the major cause of heart attacks – as well as a 25% increased risk of stroke and a 17% increase in the risk of heart failure compared with one or two children.

Having three or four children was also associated with a modest increased risk of serious health implications, but the research found that the most significant risk increases were seen with five or more children.

The findings also suggest that the link between heart health and having children is independent of breastfeeding.

The study, which is being presented at the British Cardiovascular Society Conference in Manchester, saw the team study data from more than 8,000 white and African-American women from the United States who were aged 45 to 64.

The University of North Carolina was also involved in the research.