Murder controversy will not overshadow me, says Sinn Fein’s new Belfast mayor

Sinn Fein’s new mayor of Belfast has insisted a controversy over one of the city’s most notorious murders will not overshadow her elevation to first citizen.

In 2005 Deirdre Hargey was dropped as a prospective election candidate and temporarily suspended from the party when it emerged she was in a city centre bar on the night a fracas erupted that ended with the murder of Robert McCartney on a pavement outside.

The murder of the 33-year-old Belfast father-of-two, which was widely blamed on IRA members, rocked Northern Ireland’s fragile peace process, coming as it did at a time when Sinn Fein was under pressure to sign up to support the police in the region.

With CCTV video tapes stolen from Magennis’s bar in the wake of the killing, and widespread reports of witness intimidation, the republican movement was accused of covering up the murder and attempted murder of Mr McCartney’s friend.

Of the 70 or so people in the bar that night, no-one reported seeing anything of the fracas.

Mr McCartney’s sisters embarked on a high-profile campaign for justice that took them all the way to the White House in Washington DC.

Ms Hargey did not directly engage with detectives at the time but made statements to a solicitor insisting she saw nothing of the row inside Magennis’s that ultimately spilled outside and ended in murder.

Thirteen years on, as it was confirmed she was Sinn Fein’s chosen candidate as the city’s new lord mayor, the 38-year-old politician from the republican Markets area insisted she did all she could to help the McCartney family achieve justice.

“I want to take this opportunity to again extend my sincere condolences to the McCartney family,” she told the Press Association.

“What happened to their brother Robert was wrong, it should not have happened.