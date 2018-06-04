Nationalist regrets calling Nazi era ‘speck of bird poop’ in German history

The nationalist Alternative for Germany party’s co-leader has said he “regrets” the impression created by remarks in which he dismissed the Nazi era as a “speck of bird poop” in German history. Alexander Gauland told a gathering of the party’s youth wing on Saturday that Germans must take responsibility for 12 years of Nazi rule, but argued that “Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird poop in more than 1,000 years of successful German history”. Mr Gauland’s comments were defended by many in the party, known by its German acronym AfD, which entered the national parliament in last year’s election on anti-migrant and anti-establishment sentiment and is now the biggest opposition party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But there were some dissenting voices: a group representing party moderates, the Alternative Centre, said in a statement late on Sunday that Mr Gauland’s comment sounded at best ambiguous and “this should not happen to a politician who has a minimum of instinct and sense of responsibility for our history”. It called for a public apology. On Monday, Mr Gauland asserted in a statement that he had used the words “bird poop” to express his “deepest contempt for Nazism”. He said that “many saw the expression as an inappropriate trivialisation” but “nothing could be further from me than to allow such an impression to arise”. “I regret the resulting impression,” he added. “It was never my intention to trivialise or deride the victims of this criminal system.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.