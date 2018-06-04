Netanyahu heads to Europe to seek support over Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Europe in a bid to rally support from key allies for amending the international nuclear deal with Iran. Mr Netanyahu is set to meet with leaders from Germany, France and Britain, beginning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday. Addressing his Cabinet on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said Iran would top his agenda and voiced optimism for the visit.

Israel has been a leading critic of the nuclear deal, and more recently, has said it will not allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence in Syria. “For years we stood alone against these twin threats and I think that the situation has changed for the better,” Mr Netanyahu said. Mr Netanyahu unsuccessfully tried to block the landmark deal that which gave Iran relief from crippling sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme when it was negotiated in 2015 under President Barack Obama. The Israeli leader has found a welcome ally in President Donald Trump, who last month withdrew the United States from the deal.

