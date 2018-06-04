Northern rail services totally unacceptable, says Downing Street

The situation faced by passengers using Northern rail services is totally unacceptable, Downing Street has said.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is expected to make a statement to MPs later as cancellations and delays continued despite the introduction of temporary timetables designed to halt the disruption.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have tremendous sympathy with everyone who has had their rail journey delayed or disrupted.

“What we have seen had been totally unacceptable.”

Northern launched an eight-week interim timetable on Monday, removing 165 trains – 6% of services.

Areas affected include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackpool and the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere.