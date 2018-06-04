OAP given suspended sentence over racist and threatening emails to MPs

A retired engineer who sent racist and threatening emails to six MPs – including some with an image of a noose attached – has been given a nine-week suspended jail sentence. David Hall admitted sending six grossly offensive messages, including one warning Labour’s David Lammy to “remember what happened to Jo Cox” and others saying four Tory MPs deserved to hang for “treachery” over Brexit legislation. The 72-year-old, of Windsor Gardens, Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, had denied six charges of sending grossly offensive and menacing messages, but changed his plea to guilty at Walsall Magistrates’ Court. The court was told the Ukip supporter was cautioned for threatening behaviour in 2011 after getting involved in an altercation while putting political leaflets and posters on lampposts near his home. The pensioner sent emails last December to Nicky Morgan, Dominic Grieve, David Lammy, Anna Soubry and Heidi Allen, in the wake of an EU withdrawal bill vote in parliament.

David Hall court case Credit: Nicky Morgan MP

Hall, who appeared in the dock wearing a leather jacket, slacks and slip-on shoes, also sent an email to Wolverhampton MP Eleanor Smith last July, calling for her to be put on “the first banana boat” to the “jungle clearing you came from”. Mr Lammy and Ms Morgan attended court and had been expected to give evidence against Hall until his change of plea. Opening the facts of the case against Hall, prosecutor Matthew Brook said the email to Ms Smith was sent after she made critical comments about the Black Country’s flag, which bears an image of chains. The court heard that the email to Mr Lammy read: “I would like to give you a friendly warning. As you attack the White population of Britain in your aims to gain Black Supremacy in this country, remember what happened to Jo Cox. “I AM NOT ONE OF THEM but there are those out there who would like to see you suffer the same fate. Be careful!!” Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in her Batley and Spen constituency by Thomas Mair in 2016.

Lammy on diversity in the BBC Credit: David Lammy