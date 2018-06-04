Queen and Meghan to spend working away-day in Cheshire

The Duchess of Sussex will accompany the Queen when she carries out a series of official events in Cheshire next week, according to the royal family website.

The engagements will be the first time just the Queen and Meghan have taken part in royal events together.

Harry and his wife married just over two weeks ago on May 19, during a service that combined British traditions with diversity and modernity.

The newest member of the royal family will accompany the head of state when she opens both the Mersey Gateway Bridge at the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre in Widnes and the Storyhouse Theatre in Chester.

Meghan and the Queen will also have lunch at Chester Town Hall during the Cheshire away-day on June 14.