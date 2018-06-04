Rail chaos: 'You're in the dark as to when your children will arrive'

Commuters are facing daily disruptions to their journeys Credit: PA

There is mounting frustration among commuters who have been stung by the rail chaos affecting trains following the implementation of the Rail Plan 2020 timetable. As politicians decide how to respond to the crisis enveloping Govia Thameslink Railway services and Northern, travellers are voicing their anger over the disruption. For one frequent commuter on Thameslink Rail, who travels between Luton Airport Parkway and City Thameslink in central London, the changes are putting a strain on his whole family, as his children rely on the network to get to and from school.

Mark Sellers, who works as a solicitor, told ITV News "it creates tension for the whole family, both when you're going in, and when you're going home". His children and their schoolmates - many of whom rely on the train network to get to and from school - have important exams at this time of year, so parents are having to drop them off earlier and earlier to ensure they make it on time. On top of that, if parents are picking up their children, they often aren't given an indication of when their train will arrive. "If the kids are coming back on a train, and it just shows as 'delayed', and no one at the station can help you, you may send messages on Twitter and they don't want to answer, you're in the dark as to when your children will arrive at the station," he said. Thameslink has repeatedly Tweeted links to its "disruption information" and told passengers to plan their journey beforehand - which has not gone down well with some.

