Rail staff ‘bearing brunt of service cancellations anger’

Rail staff are continuing to bear the brunt of passengers’ anger over delays and cancellations to services, a union has warned.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members have faced abuse since new timetables were introduced last month.

The anger continued on Monday, especially on Northern, where an emergency timetable was launched, said the union.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “From the feedback on the ground and the stream of comments on social media it is clear that the so-called emergency timetables on both Northern and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) have just piled failure onto failure.