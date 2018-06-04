Security Minister’s concern over imminent release of convicted terrorists

Dozens of terrorists are set to be released from prison after completing their sentences within the next few months, with the Government admitting it is a “concern”.

Security Minister Ben Wallace said resources would be put into monitoring convicted terrorists after their release if they are still deemed to pose a risk.

Efforts would also be made to help them “disengage” from extremism, he said.

The Guardian reported that more than 80 of the 193 terms issued between 2007 and 2016 will run out by the end of this year.

But the number of individuals released could be much higher as prisoners are eligible for release halfway through their sentence.