‘Stay put’ advice at Grenfell ‘may have made difference between life and death’

Advice to residents to “stay put” during the Grenfell Tower fire may have made “all the difference between life and death”, the public inquiry heard, amid a catalogue of fire safety failings in the building. Tenants were told to stay in their flats during the June 14 blaze, guidance which was undermined by the block’s multiple structural flaws that allowed the fire to breach barriers. Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry for the Grenfell Tower inquiry, said there had been a “catastrophic failure” of the external cladding to resist the spread of fire. Cavities which should have prevented flames spreading between floors were installed incorrectly, experts said, while poorly performing fire doors “contributed significantly” to the spread of smoke and fire to the lobbies, impeding escape.

Tower block fire in London Credit: A bathroom in a ruined flat

Mr Millett told the hearing that 187 occupants, about 64%, had evacuated the tower by the time the “stay put” advice was formally abandoned at 2.47am. He said: “It may well be that the withdrawal of the formal “stay put” guidance at that stage was just that – mere formality in light of the number of occupants that had escaped safely before that time. “On the other hand, it may be that the formal maintenance of that advice until 2.47am made all the difference between life and death.”

Tower block fire in London Credit: Ruined flat 114

The rate of evacuations “substantially slowed” from 1.38am, with just 36 people managing to escape after the stay put guidance was abandoned an hour later, he added. On the first day of evidence hearings, Mr Millett introduced five expert reports, including one written by fire safety engineer Dr Barbara Lane. As part of his address, footage of the tower alight with fiery debris raining down its side was shown, as witnesses in the background sobbed. London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton described the site as “alien to anything I had ever seen” in a statement to the inquiry, part of which was read out.

Tower block fire in London Credit: The fire spreading up the tower