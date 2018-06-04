‘Stay put’ fire policy failed after half an hour at Grenfell Tower – report

The cladding system on the outside of Grenfell Tower was so conducive to the spread of fire it did not support the “stay put” policy normally in place for a building of its type, a report has found. The “stay put” strategy pursued by the fire service on June 14 last year had “effectively failed” barely half an hour after the fire started, at 1.26am, Dr Barbara Lane wrote. She also claimed that the key players involved in the 2016 refurbishment had not ascertained how the new cladding system would behave in a fire. Fire safety engineer Dr Lane made the remarks in an expert report commissioned by the Grenfell Tower inquiry on the fire protection measures within the 25-storey building.

Tower block fire in London Credit: Grenfell tower

Tests showed the materials forming the cladding system, individually and together, did not comply “with the recommended fire performance” set out in guidance for a building of that height, the report said. She wrote: “Additionally, I conclude that the entire system could not adequately resist the spread of fire over the walls having regard to height, use and position of the building. “Specifically, the assembly failed adequately to resist the spread of fire to an extent that supported the required ‘Stay Put’ strategy for this high-rise residential building. “There were multiple catastrophic fire-spread routes created by the construction form and construction detailing.” The windows lacked fire resisting cavity barriers and were surrounded by combustible material, meaning there was a “disproportionately high probability” of fire spreading to the cladding, she added. The report also claimed key players involved in the 2016 refurbishment were not aware of how the new cladding system would behave in a fire.

Tower block fire in London Credit: Grenfell Tower