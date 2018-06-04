Students urged to put well-being ahead of exam grades

Students must put their well-being ahead of their grades, a mental health charity has said.

Samaritans Ireland made the plea as thousands of students prepare to start their Junior Certificate and Leaving Certificate exams on Wednesday.

The charity urged young people to avoid putting themselves under “intolerable levels of pressure and stress” while encouraging teachers and parents to look out for those they care for.

Regional director Cindy O’Shea said: “We would urge anyone involved in exams and supporting young people with their studies, to ensure students look after their emotional health.

“That way they are likely to cope better with the stress of exams, and achieve better too.”

The charity can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week for free from any phone on 116 123 and the number will not show up on a phone bill.