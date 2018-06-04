Suspect photo released after assault left mother fighting for life

The attacker used a racial slur before he struck the teenage boy and then assaulted the woman when she attempted to intervene.

A male passer-by is believed to have made comments to the son which led to a verbal altercation in Padbury Way, Breightmet, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The victim was heading towards a bus stop in Bolton, Greater, Manchester, with her two young daughters and her 15-year-old son when she was attacked on Sunday afternoon.

A photograph of a male suspect has been released by police investigating a racially-aggravated assault which has left a 39-year-old mother fighting for her life.

Police say they believe a female offender was also involved in the incident around 2pm.

The family later boarded a bus but got off in Deepdale Road when the mother became unwell and emergency services were called.

She was taken to hospital with a head injury as her condition deteriorated and remains in a critical but stable condition after she underwent surgery.

Detective Inspector Ian Partington, of GMP, said: “This was a despicable, unprovoked assault on two innocent members of the public in front of young children.

“There is absolutely no place for this in our community. We treat all hate crimes extremely seriously and are following several lines of inquiry to trace the offenders.

“We are also continuing to work with partners to address any concerns in the Breightmet community.

“The mother remains in a stable condition and we will hopefully see her improve over the coming days.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 5757 quoting incident number 1722 of 03/06/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.